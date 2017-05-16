Casualties unknown as small jet crashes near New Jersey airport

A jet crashed near a small airport outside New York City on Monday, sparking a fire that sent thick, black smoke spewing into the air.

It wasn’t immediately known how many people were aboard the Learjet 35 when it went down around 3:30 p.m. Monday near Teterboro Airport in New Jersey. It also wasn’t clear if anyone on the plane or on the ground had been killed or injured.

Emergency responders reached the scene a short time later and were working to extinguish the blaze.

The plane crashed into a building in an industrial area, said Joe Orlando, a spokesman for the town of Carlstadt.

He said it crashed next to a township facility, but no one in that building was harmed inside. He said pieces of melted engine could be seen in the wreckage, along with wheels and part of the fuselage.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the jet left Philadelphia and went down in Carlstadt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Steve Case, an entrepreneur and co-founder of AOL, wrote in an Instagram post that the plane appeared to have missed a turn and crashed a few hundred yards from the airport. He was aboard another plane at the airport at the time.