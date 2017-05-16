Twice-convicted addict spared prison in rare ruling lauded as example of social rehab merits

A 22-year-old man twice convicted of using stimulants became a trainee at a rehabilitation facility in western Japan this spring, after a court took the rare step of sparing him imprisonment for using drugs while serving a suspended sentence for a separate drug charge.

His lawyer is calling for other courts to follow suit, saying addiction is a disease and can be cured more effectively through therapy and rehabilitation in society rather than in prison.

“I had a hard time communicating with people. But I was able to talk with others when I used (drugs). I was able to be myself,” the man, who asked to be identified only as Yusuke, his first name, said in an interview at the Garden rehab facility in Yamatotakada, Nara Prefecture, in late March.

Yusuke began using stimulant drugs when he was 18. But he always wanted to quit. After talking it over with his family and friends, he turned himself in.

In March 2015, the Osaka District Court sentenced him to 16 months in prison, suspended for three years, for violating the Stimulants Control Law.

Two months after the verdict, Yusuke began working at a nursing care facility for the elderly. But when he went out with a friend one day, he bumped into a drug dealer he used to know.

“Something turned on like a switch, and I thought, maybe, just this once,” Yusuke recalled.

But he immediately felt guilty. He confided the drug use to his superiors and turned himself in again. Before long he was charged for a second time.

His life hanging the balance, Yusuke came to Garden, which his mother had learned about.

“He looked like he was scared of living without drugs,” Eito Suya, the 26-year-old head of the rehab facility, said of the time he met with Yusuke.

As a former addict himself, Suya says he knows people become addicts to escape emotional conflicts. “To be rehabilitated, they need to tackle their problems head-on.”

Yusuke learned through dialogue with his co-workers at the rehab facility that his concerns about friends and family were at the root of his addiction.

“I hated being alone, and used drugs out of loneliness. It was tough living,” he said.

The Criminal Code stipulates that if those who are convicted with a suspended prison term are sentenced again with a prison term of a year or less, that sentence can be suspended too if there are extenuating circumstances.

According to the Justice Ministry, there were two people in 2015 who were convicted for violating the stimulant law whose sentences were suspended for a second time. A National Police Agency statistics show that about 11,000 people were arrested for drug-related charges in the same year.

In recent years, programs that allow drug addicts to rehabilitate within society rather than behind bars have been drawing attention, prompting the government to submit a revised law allowing a portion of a prison sentence for convicted drug abusers to be suspended. The law went into affect last June.

Naomi Sugawara, the lawyer who defended Yusuke in his second case, said she thought he should not be sent to prison when his rehabilitation was making steady progress at the facility.

To win a suspended sentence, she brought one his co-workers in to attend his trial in the gallery and asked Suya, the rehab facility head, to testify as a witness to plead for leniency.

Other people also helped make the case for Yusuke.

Toshihiko Matsumoto, director of the Drug Dependence Research Department at the National Center of Neurology and Psychiatry, met with Yusuke and submitted a written opinion to the court stating that imprisonment would cause a regression.

“The idea that community-based therapy, rather than the application of penalties, should be given more weight is a worldwide trend based on various studies,” Matsumoto said in an interview.

In January last year, the Osaka District Court sentenced Yusuke to 12 months in prison, suspended for five years with probation. Seeking imprisonment, prosecutors appealed the verdict, but a higher court dismissed their attempt in September.

Today, Yusuke actively speaks up and tries to engage less chatty co-workers in conversation, flashing a healthy smile. He takes seriously the fact that he was spared imprisonment despite his second conviction.

Whether he can stay off drugs remains an inescapable question.

“I think to myself, I have to be strong for the fact that I’m allowed to remain in society. While giving priority to my rehabilitation, I want to support my buddies … because I don’t want to go back to the previous me.”