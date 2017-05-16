Princess Mako, granddaughter of Emperor, set to marry ex-classmate

Princess Mako, 25, the elder daughter of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, is set to be engaged to a former classmate at her university and is expected to marry next year, public broadcaster NHK reported Tuesday.

The prospective fiance is identified as Kei Komuro, who lives in Yokohama and was a student at International Christian University in Tokyo, according to NHK.

The princess has already introduced Komuro to Prince Akishino, who is the younger brother of Crown Prince Naruhito.

The princess is a granddaughter of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko.

If the marriage proceeds as reported, the princess would be obliged to leave the Imperial family, as stipulated by the Imperial House Law.

This would reduce the number of Imperial family members and is likely to further promote public debate over whether a woman should be allowed to retain Imperial status after marriage and whether a woman should be allowed to rise to the Imperial throne as a reigning Empress.

Now the Imperial family has only one young male, Prince Hisahito, Mako’s younger brother.

As Imperial House Law allows only a male to rise to the throne, officials and experts have long been deeply concerned over the future of the succession system.

After graduating from ICU in 2014, Princess Mako earned a master’s degree in art museum and gallery studies at the University of Leicester and now works as a researcher at a museum at the University of Tokyo three days a week.