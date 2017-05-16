Ministry drafts two options to privatize English exams for university admission

The education ministry on Tuesday released draft plans for a new university entrance examination system, calling for fully shifting to privately managed English exams in fiscal 2020 or partially maintaining the current government-backed system until fiscal 2023.

The current National Center Test for University Admissions, jointly held by the state-affiliated National Center for University Entrance Examinations (NCUEE) and universities, is scheduled to be replaced in fiscal 2020.

The ministry hopes to finalize the new system by the end of June after making a choice between the two options for English tests. It will collect opinions from the general public, as well as high schools and universities.

According to the draft plans, unified university entrance examinations under the new system will be held for two days in mid-January, as under the current system.

Open questions, in addition to multiple-choice ones, will be introduced in Japanese language and math exams. The possibility of introducing open questions as early as fiscal 2024 for history, geography, civics and science will be considered.

Third-year high school students will be allowed to take private-sector English tests certified by the NCUEE up to twice between April and December. Their test results and achievement levels based on the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages will be provided to universities.

The ministry is in talks with providers of English tests to introduce private-sector options.

Under the new system, English exams will assess reading, listening, writing and speaking skills. The current ones are limited to evaluating reading and listening capabilities.

New unified examinations are set to be held on a trial basis in fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2018, involving about 50,000 to 100,000 participants.