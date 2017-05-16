Japan to donate peacekeeping equipment, supplies used in South Sudan to U.N.

The government will donate heavy equipment and supplies used in peacekeeping activities in South Sudan to the United Nations, officials said Tuesday.

The equipment procured for about ¥2.7 billion ($23.8 million) for Self-Defense Forces troops stationed in the war-torn African country includes bulldozers, hydraulic shovels, portable accommodation units, generators and water storage tanks.

The donation does not include any weapons and will therefore be made outside the framework of the so-called three principles of transfer of defense equipment and technology, which was approved by the Cabinet of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2014.

In the past, Japan has donated equipment used in peacekeeping and relief operations to the United Nations and other parties concerned 27 times.

Abe announced in March that Japan will pull the 350-strong SDF unit out of the U.N. mission in South Sudan by the end of May, ending its five-year participation in the peacekeeping activities there.

The fourth and last contingent of roughly 40 troops is scheduled to arrive at Aomori Airport on May 27.