Too early to assess impact of new French government on Renault, Ghosn says

Carlos Ghosn, chief executive officer of Renault S.A., said Tuesday it is too early to evaluate what impact the new French administration could have on the automaker, which is partially government-owned.

“I think it is too early to judge or assess what’s going to happen because there are so many things up in the air,” said Ghosn, who heads the alliance between Renault and Nissan Motor Co.

“We will wait until there is a new government, a new majority and a new policy,” he said at an event in Tokyo.

Ghosn, who also serves as chairman of Nissan, has said that stronger ties may be forged between the two automakers if the French government sells its stake in Renault.

Nissan is a key partner of Renault under their capital alliance formed in 1999. The French government held some 20 percent stake in the French carmaker at the end of 2016.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who took office on Sunday, was the economy and industry minister when friction between the Franco-Japanese alliance and the French government arose in 2015, with the state trying to increase its influence on the partnership.

The French government was set to increase its voting rights in Renault following the enactment of a 2014 law enabling investors to double their voting rights if they own shares for at least two years, unless rejected by two-thirds of shareholders.

In an attempt to block the French government from exerting influence on Nissan through its position as the top shareholder in Renault, the Japanese automaker considered increasing its stake in Renault to over 25 percent, a level that would enable it to suspend Renault’s voting rights under Japanese corporate law.

The dispute was eventually settled after the French government agreed not to interfere in the alliance’s governance.

On the impact of Britain’s decision to leave the European Union, Ghosn suggested that while he will be watching the situation closely, no changes will be made in Nissan’s plans for now.

“We have no reason to change our policy knowing that we don’t know what is after Brexit. So that’s why we have decided to maintain the status quo in Sunderland and at the same time explaining to the U.K. government that there are lot of things at stake,” Ghosn said.

Nissan assembles some 500,000 vehicles annually at its plant in Sunderland, in the northeast of England, about one-third of the total car manufacturing in Britain.