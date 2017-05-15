Man awaiting mountain rescue fatally struck by debris possibly kicked up by chopper’s rotors

A man waiting for a helicopter rescue on a mountain in Yamanashi Prefecture was fatally struck Sunday by stones and parts of trees possibly dislodged by the hovering chopper’s prop wash, local police said.

The rescue chopper is believed to have caused the trees and stones to fall, the police said, adding that they are investigating further details of what happened during the rescue operation near a mountain stream in the village of Tanba.

The man, who was in his 40s from Yokohama, apparently became unable to move after he hurt his left ankle on Saturday. His acquaintance alerted police and an officer searching for him located him shortly past noon Sunday.

Then a helicopter rescue began. But at around 1:50 p.m., the man and the police officer were both hit by falling trees and stones while the chopper was hovering above, the police said.

Koichi Tsuruta of the Yamanashi Prefectural Police released a comment saying it is regrettable a person waiting for rescue died. “We will investigate the case and take steps for safety,” he said.