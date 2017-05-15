LDP eyes coaching qualification system to lighten load on public teachers

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party is thinking of devising a national qualification system for people who want to coach extracurricular sports clubs at junior high and senior high schools, informed sources said.

By making good use of outside personnel with specialized skills, the LDP hopes to improve coaching quality and ensure safety during club activities while easing the burden on overworked public teachers, the sources said.

The LDP plans to hammer out an outline of the system and propose it to the government by year-end, hoping to have related legislation drafted as early as next year.

Under the proposal being studied, both teachers and outside personnel would be eligible to apply for qualification as specialized sports instructors. Applicants would need to pass a skill test and receive training to get qualified.

The education ministry launched a school club activity instructor system in April to let outside personnel to provide coaching to students and take them to competitions without the involvement of school teachers. The LDP hopes national qualification will help improve the reliability of such instructors, the sources said.

Coaching duty for club activities is one of the major reasons why public teachers put in such long working hours.

But there are other problems involved with teachers overseeing sports clubs.

For instance, teachers put in charge of clubs outside their areas of expertise cannot necessarily provide adequate coaching, while long-term management of club activities by teachers may be difficult because they are periodically transferred.

Use of outside personnel will likely help resolve such problems.

The LDP is also looking at opening up schoolyards, gymnasiums and martial arts halls to broader use outside of class hours to promote school clubs and community sports activities in a coordinated manner, the sources said.

Options for adopting the proposal include amending the school education act to authorize municipalities to make more flexible use of school facilities at their discretion, the sources said.

“Long-term coaching that transcends schools or school years, if made possible, would contribute to the discovery of talent and help strengthen community sports,” an LDP official said.