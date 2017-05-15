GSDF reconnaissance plane vanishes in Hokkaido

A Ground Self-Defense Force plan carrying four men disappeared from radar near Hakodate airport in Hokkaido on Monday morning, the Defense Ministry said.

Ground control lost contact with the LR-2 reconnaissance plane at around 11:50 a.m. as it was flying near Uzura dam in the town of Assabu, about 30 km west of the airport, according to the ministry.

The plane was flying in poor weather near the airport after taking off from Sapporo Okadama Airport at about 11:20 a.m. It was scheduled to transport a patient from a hospital in Hakodate.

A pilot, copilot and two mechanics were aboard the plane, which belonged to an aviation unit for northern areas.