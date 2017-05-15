‘Tokyo’ may be dropped from name of Japan’s top bank

Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ is considering dropping “Tokyo” from its name, which has drawn complaints from customers that it is too long, sources said Sunday.

The core unit of Japanese industry leader Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is likely to be renamed MUFG Bank as early as next spring.

“Tokyo,” which comes from a predecessor of the financial group, Bank of Tokyo, will also disappear from Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ’s Japanese name, while “Mitsubishi” and “UFJ” will remain.

Bank of Tokyo, which had been internationally known as Japan’s only foreign exchange bank for a long time, merged with Mitsubishi Bank to create Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi in 1996 as part of industry realignments sparked by the collapse of the asset bubble early in the 1990s.

In 2006, the bank merged with UFJ Bank to assume the current name.