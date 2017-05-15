Japanese firms’ net profits surged 21% in fiscal 2016: Jiji tally

Combined group net profits at major Japanese nonfinancial companies soared 21.1 percent in fiscal 2016, which ended in March, according to a Jiji Press tally.

The survey covered 1,117 nonfinancial companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s first section that have already released their earnings reports. Of them, 387 firms logged record profits.

The strong results were led by trading houses that benefited from higher natural resources prices, as well as by real estate and construction businesses whose domestic operations performed well.

All of the seven major traders secured profit growth. Mitsubishi Corp. and Mitsui & Co. staged a sharp recovery from their first-ever net losses in the preceding year due to price drops for natural resources.

General contractor Kajima Corp. and real estate developer Mitsui Fudosan Co. scored record net profits, on the back of increasing construction demand in urban areas and infrastructure development related to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

In the telecommunications industry, all three major mobile carriers — KDDI Corp., Softbank Group Corp. and NTT Docomo Inc. — logged profit growth, as smartphone and fiber-optic Internet service operations fared well.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp.’s pretax profit in the second half was 5.2 times the first-half profit, reflecting brisk demand from automakers and construction firms.

Oil wholesaler JXTG Holdings Inc., created through the business integration of JX Holdings Inc. and TonenGeneral Sekiyu K.K. in April, enjoyed a sharp turnaround owing to a higher oil inventory valuation.

For the current year ending in March 2018, many companies project dollar rates at ¥105 to ¥110, compared with the current rates above ¥113.

Earnings growth is forecast to slow down. Combined net profits for fiscal 2017 are seen rising 2.8 percent.

But “the recovery trend for corporate earnings will continue,” said SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. analyst Keiichi Ito.

The Jiji Press survey covered 87 percent of the nonfinancial companies that close the book in March.