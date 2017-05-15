North Korea says missile launch was aimed at testing carrying large nuclear warhead

North Korea confirmed the successful test-firing Sunday of a new medium-to-long-range ballistic missile that was aimed at verifying its capability of carrying “a large-size heavy nuclear warhead,” state media reported Monday.

The launch of the new missile, referred to as the Hwasong-12, was overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the state-run Korean Central News Agency said in a dispatch.

“The test-fire was conducted at the highest angle in consideration of the security of neighboring countries,” the report said, adding that it had been “aimed at verifying the tactical and technological specifications of the newly-developed ballistic rocket capable of carrying a large-size heavy nuclear warhead.”

It said the missile had traveled 787 km after hitting an altitude of 2,111.5 km (1,312 miles).

Japan’s Defense Ministry said Sunday the apparently “new type” of missile had flown for about 30 minutes, reaching an altitude of more than 2,000 km (1,245 miles) and was likely conducted at a steep “lofted” trajectory, hitting the highest-ever altitude recorded by the ministry.

The dispatch also said the test-firing “proved to the full all the technical specifications of the rocket,” including its guidance and stabilization systems, structural system and launching systems “and reconfirmed the reliability” of a new rocket engine “under the practical flight circumstances.”

The launch also “verified the homing feature of the warhead under the worst re-entry situation and accurate performance of detonation system,” it added.

In what was likely an oblique reference to the United States, the report, quoting Kim, said that the North Korean leader had “declared that the DPRK is a nuclear power worthy of the name whether some one recognizes it or not.”

DPRK is the acronym for the North’s formal name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

“The most perfect weapon systems in the world will never become the eternal exclusive property of the U.S.,” the report also quoted Kim as saying.

David Wright, co-director of the Union of Concerned Scientists, said that the 30-minute flight time, if true, means the missile has a “considerably longer range” than any of the missiles currently in the North’s arsenal.

Wright said that if the missile had been flown on a standard trajectory instead of lofted, “it would have a maximum range of about 4,500 km.”

“That is considerably longer than the estimated range of the Musudan missile, which showed a range of about 3,000 km in a test last year,” he said.

Such a missile would put U.S. bases on Guam — which is 3,400 km from North Korea — within striking distance.

There has been mounting speculation that Pyongyang will conduct an intercontinental ballistic missile test after Kim used a New Year’s Day address to claim that the North was in the “final stages” of developing such a weapon.

The U.S. Pacific Command, however, ruled out Sunday’s test being one of a long-range missile capable of striking the continental United States.

Last month, the North conducted two tests of apparent intermediate-range missiles from a site near its eastern coast, but both launches ended in failure. It launched another missile just two weeks ago, on April 29, that failed just after liftoff.

Still, with Sunday’s launch, Kim issued a stark warning that the “U.S. had better see clearly whether the ballistic rockets of the DPRK pose actual threat to it or not.”

“If the U.S. awkwardly attempts to provoke the DPRK, it will not escape from the biggest disaster in the history,” Kim said, warning Washington “not to disregard or misjudge the reality that its mainland and Pacific operation region are in the DPRK’s sighting range” for a strike.