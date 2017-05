Magnitude 5.7 earthquake in northeast Iran leaves three dead

Iranian state TV says a magnitude 5.7 earthquake has left three people dead and about 200 injured in a remote area in the country’s northeast.

The quake struck late Saturday near the town of Pishqaleh in a farming region close to the Turkmenistan border. It has a population of about 2,000 people and lies some 800 kilometers (500 miles) northeast of the capital, Tehran.

The earthquake led to a power outage, and TV reports said the quake damaged several buildings in nearby villages.

A magnitude 5.7 quake has the potential to cause considerable damage.

Iran is prone to daily quakes as it sits on many major fault lines. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6. temblor flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.