Greek train derails and hits house, killing two

A Greek express train slammed into a house after derailing near the northern city of Thessaloniki on Saturday afternoon, killing two people and seriously injured three others, the train’s operator said Sunday.

Trainose did not identify the victims, but said the train driver was among the injured after all five cars of the express train traveling from Athens left the track and the engine carriage plowed into the house.

Search and rescue operations ended in the evening with no word from the dozens of emergency services workers of any further addition to the toll.

Most of the 70 passengers were safely evacuated within three hours of the accident, which happened near the station at Adendro, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Thessaloniki.

The cause of the derailment was not immediately known, police said, and Trainose said it had opened an investigation.

But a regional official, Voula Patoulidou, said the train might have been traveling too fast as it shuttled between Greece’s two biggest cities.

A 24-year-old man who lived in the house which was hit told reporters that he managed to jump off a balcony to safety just before the impact.

Photos showed at least one carriage on its back.

A senior national railway official, who arrived at the crash site, said there had been no problems or incidents reported on that stretch of line.