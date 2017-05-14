Restored mural from ancient Japanese tomb in Nara shown off to public

Tourists and history buffs are flocking to the village of Asuka in Nara Prefecture to get a glimpse of an ancient tomb mural on display through Friday.

“Asuka Bijin” (“Asuka Beauties”), a richly colored depiction of beautiful women, is undergoing the final stage of restoration to remove black mold stains.

It is among a number of national treasure murals discovered in 1972 in the stone chamber of the Takamatsuzuka tomb in Nara Prefecture. The tomb was believed to have been built between the late seventh and early eighth centuries.

The stone blocks removed from the burial chamber, which was demolished in 2007, are on display at a restoration facility in the village. Visitors can see the slabs from behind protective glass.

“That blackened mural has become much whiter and clearer. It is a great repair technique,” said Shigeo Takano, 62, who was visiting from Yokohama.

Reservations for visiting the facility can be made on the official website at www.takamatsuzuka-kofun.com.