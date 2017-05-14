Shifting to FTA from TPP to halve economic benefits for U.S.

Shifting to a free trade agreement with Japan instead of staying with the Trans-Pacific Partnership pact will halve the long-term economic effect on the United States, an economist says.

The activation of the original 12-member TPP, including the United States, would lift the country’s real gross domestic product by 0.77 percent, according to an estimate by Kenichi Kawasaki, a professor at the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, the FTA with Japan, if realized, is expected to boost the United States’ real GDP by 0.38 percent, which is about half the effect of the TPP.

Even if the United States lowers Japan’s tariff and nontariff barriers to levels equivalent to those under the TPP, the world’s largest economy cannot enjoy the same positive effects as from the TPP and its 10 other trading partners.

The economic impact on Japan’s real GDP is estimated to rise 1.37 percent for the 12-member TPP grouping and 1.07 percent for an FTA with the United States.

The gap is not as wide as that for the American economy because the United States is the largest export destination for Japan.

Meanwhile, if the TPP takes effect with the participation of 11 signatory countries, without the United States, Japan is still expected to enjoy economic effects of 1.11 percent, thanks to the opening of member countries’ markets.

The estimates are based on an economic model similar to the one used by the Japanese and U.S. governments to forecast the economic impact of the TPP deal reached in 2015.

Chief TPP negotiators from the 11 signatory countries are said to have touched on the estimates submitted by the Japanese economist when they held talks in Canada in early May.

The Brookings Institution of the United States and some U.S. government officials have also shown interest in the projections.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Washington has no objection to efforts by Japan and 10 other countries to move forward on the TPP without the United States.

At the same time, Ross said his country will be pursing “individual agreements” with major countries involved in the TPP, showing eagerness to launch bilateral trade negotiations with Japan and others.