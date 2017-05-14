North Korea carries out new ballistic missile test

North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile early Sunday in a test of rival South Korea’s new president, whose election came just days earlier.

U.S. Pacific Command confirmed the launch, which it said took place around 5:30 a.m. from a site near Kusong, North Korea. The missile was believed to have traveled some 700-800 km before falling into the Sea of Japan about 400 km outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

“The type of missile is being assessed and the flight was not consistent with an intercontinental ballistic missile,” Pacific Command spokesman Maj. Rob Shuford said in a statement.

Japan swiftly condemned the test-firing, amid growing concern over the North’s missile and nuclear weapons programs.

“These repeated missile launches by North Korea are a grave threat to our country and are in clear violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters following the launch.

Calling the behavior “absolutely unacceptable,” Abe said further provocations by North Korea are expected. Abe said Japan will continue to work with the United States and South Korea to do all it can to ensure the public’s safety.

The North conducted tests of apparent intermediate-range missiles from a site near its eastern coast on April 5 and 16, but both launches ended in failure. It launched another missile just two weeks ago, on April 29, that failed just after liftoff.

Sunday’s launch comes days after the swearing-in of new South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who has said he will attempt to repair relations with the North.

Information from Kyodo added