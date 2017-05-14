China’s Xi pledges $14.5 billion for ‘Belt and Road’ globalization initiative

President Xi Jinping laid the framework for Chinese-style globalization and his ambition to lead it in a speech inaugurating his cornerstone diplomatic initiative for a new Silk Road.

Xi described the “Belt and Road” initiative as a “project of the century” before pledging an additional 100 billion yuan ($14.5 billion) for China’s Silk Road Fund, 380 billion yuan in new lending for participating nations, and 60 billion yuan in coming years to developing countries and international organizations that join the program.

Xi repeated his call to uphold multilateral trade, calling his initiative a force for peace in “a world fraught with challenges.” He called for countries to “uphold and grow an open world economy.”

The speech built on an image Xi has sought to hone since U.S. President Donald Trump’s election as a champion of global free trade, most notably in a January speech in Davos, in the Philippines. It set the tone for a major two-day forum which started Sunday to discuss the “Belt and Road” plan, which aims to connect China with Europe, Asia and Africa through infrastructure and investment.

Addressing concerns that the initiative will become a bonanza for Chinese companies or a strategic play for regional domination, Xi declared that the initiative will be open to all countries and complementary with their development goals. He also emphasized that China does not seek to export its development model for other nations while calling for mutual respect of one another’s sovereignty, territory and “core interests.”

Assembled delegates included representatives from more than 100 countries and more than two dozen heads of state such as Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The U.S. sent Matt Pottinger, senior director for East Asia on the National Security Council and special assistant to Trump.

Xi proposed the initiative then known as the Silk Road in 2013. Credit Suisse Group AG estimates the plan could funnel investments worth as much as $502 billion into 62 countries over five years.

Hours before Xi began speaking, North Korea fired a ballistic missile, its seventh such test this year, just days after South Korea elected a president who has vowed to engage with Kim Jong Un’s regime.

The launch defied United Nations sanctions and Trump’s warnings that military action is an option to prevent Kim’s regime from developing an ICBM with the capacity to carry a nuclear warhead to North America. Trump has lauded efforts by China — North Korea’s main ally and economic lifeline — to rein in its neighbor.