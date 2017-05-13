Russian fighter jet flies close to U.S. Navy plane

A Russian fighter jet flew close to a U.S. Navy plane operating over the Black Sea, but the maneuver was considered safe, a navy spokeswoman said Friday.

The Russian SU-27 came within about 6 meters (20 feet) of a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon anti-submarine plane while the U.S. aircraft was conducting routine operations in international airspace Tuesday, according to Capt. Pamela Kunze.

“The interaction lasted 65 minutes and was considered safe and professional by the P-8A’s mission commander,” she said in a statement.

Distance is only one variable that is considered when defining “safe and professional,” she added.

Midair interceptions are routine in international airspace, and Russian jets frequently scramble to fly alongside U.S. spy planes in and around the Baltic Sea and elsewhere near Russia.

“Most interactions are safe and professional,” Kunze said.