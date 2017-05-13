Sustaining momentum key to achieving work-style reform: ILO chief

The work-style reform promoted by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is an important step, but the real challenge is to sustain long-term momentum, the chief of the International Labor Organization said Saturday.

Guy Ryder, director-general of the ILO, lauded the government’s push to address excessive overtime but warned that effort is required to ensure it remains more than just a flash in the pan.

“I welcome the fact that some first steps have been taken to address this long-standing Japanese phenomenon, excessive working time,” Ryder said in an interview. “The real challenge would be to maintain the momentum.”

“It’s like riding a bicycle. If you keep moving, you stay up. If you stop, you can fall over,” he said.

The issue of excessive overtime entered the spotlight after a young woman employed by advertising giant Dentsu Inc. committed suicide on Christmas Day because she was overworked and had become depressed. Japan’s term for this kind of death is karoshi (death by overwork).

To overhaul Japan’s deep-rooted overwork culture, Keidanren, the nation’s most powerful business lobby, Keidanren, and the Japanese Trade Union Confederation (Rengo), have agreed with the government to back a labor reform Abe prematurely describes as “a historic” achievement.

But relatives of karoshi victims and labor critics have argued that capping overtime at 100 hours per month as outlined by the reform plan is not enough.

Labor reform is considered critical because Japan needs to boost productivity to offset the shrinkage in its working population expected to be caused by its rapidly graying society.

Ryder said that allowing elderly workers to keep their jobs longer, more women to join the workforce and accepting foreign workers are among policy initiatives that would address the problem of the aging population.

“One very bad policy alternative is to make people work longer hours,” he added.

To rejuvenate the economy, the government is promoting the “engagement of all citizens,” especially women, whose participation is limited in a country where many people still believe they should stay at home and do the housework.

The biggest obstacle to women’s participation, Ryder said, is “reconciling” work and family responsibilities.

The ILO, a United Nations agency launched in 1919, is tasked with improving working standards and dealing with labor issues.

Ryder, who is expected to enter his second term in October, said there is a “real reason” to focus on the Asia-Pacific region and expressed hope that it would take on an wider role in the organization.

“What’s happening in the Asian region is increasingly important for the global economy and the international system,” he said.