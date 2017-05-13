Fire damages Seibuen amusement park in Saitama

A fire broke out at Seibuen amusement park in Tokorozawa, Saitama Prefecture, but no one was injured, the police said Saturday.

The fire, which started at around 11:30 p.m. Friday, appeared to have burned around 1,000 sq. meters of the park, including areas near the entrance, before it was extinguished two hours later.

The park had closed at 4:30 p.m. and no visitors or employees were present when the fire broke out.

An area near the entrance where a food court and souvenir shops stand was severely burned, according to the police and Seibu Railway Co., which owns the facility. The fire also damaged four of the park’s attractions, they said.

A fire broke out in the same area in 2014, they said.

A woman who lives nearby noticed the fire and called the fire department, officials said. A construction worker who was in a nearby office overseeing the removal of a roller coaster was quoted by police as saying he heard something like an explosion when he noticed the fire.

The park will stay closed until confirmed safe.