Families of Japanese abductees to ask ICC to prosecute Kim Jong Un

A group of families of Japanese people suspected of having been abducted by North Korean agents said it plans to ask the International Criminal Court to prosecute North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for crimes against humanity.

The decision was made ahead of May 29, the third anniversary of a Japan-North Korea agreement in which Pyongyang pledged to reopen an investigation into the whereabouts of Japanese abductees.

The request will be filed with the court in The Hague, possibly by this summer, in an effort to help resolve the abductions, the group said Friday.

Shoichi Osawa, 81, the elder brother of Takashi Osawa, who went missing 43 years ago when he was 27 years old, said the group will strive to get the abductees released.

The government officially lists 17 Japanese as being held in North Korea. A private-sector organization that supports the group suspects that about 470 other Japanese were taken.