Aso, some G-7 peers stress free trade as key to helping fight inequality

Finance Minister Taro Aso and some of his Group of Seven (G-7) peers have stressed the importance of promoting free trade as part of an effort to address inequality, a senior Finance Ministry official said.

They made the comment Friday, the first day of a two-day Group of Seven financial meeting that runs through Saturday in Bari, southern Italy, at which they focused on ways to combat inequality while leaving trade off the agenda apparently due to a rift over U.S. President Donald Trump’s stance, widely viewed as protectionist.

Citing potentially excessive capital controls by China, Aso requested that the International Monetary Fund closely monitor Beijing’s controls on capital trade to see if they exceed tolerable levels, the Japanese official said on condition of anonymity.

Italy, which presides over the G-7 this year, is poised to send a message of unity in a joint statement after the meeting on the fight against inequality, an issue that apparently propelled an antiglobalism candidate into the French presidential runoff vote last weekend, fueled Trump’s ascent to the U.S. presidency and played a role in Britain’s decision to exit the European Union.

Referring to his remarks at Friday’s session, Aso told reporters, “We should not oppose free trade on the pretext of achieving inclusiveness or addressing inequality.

“We should recognize that free trade has contributed to economic prosperity in many economies.”

Speaking to reporters separately, Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said protectionism and rejection of technological innovation and globalization will not address inequality.

“We are aware that if (the issue) is left untouched and inequality expands, that could cause a big problem economically and socially,” Kuroda said, noting inequality is expanding in both advanced and developing economies.

The senior Japanese official said the finance ministers and central bank governors from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States did not discuss trade policy itself, but some of them made remarks that are similar to Aso’s.

Trade issues are likely to be taken up at a G-7 leaders’ summit on May 26 to 27 in Taormina, Sicily.

Under pressure from the United States, finance chiefs from the Group of Twenty major economies — including the G-7 — dropped their traditional pledge to “resist all forms of protectionism” from a communique issued after their meeting in March in Germany.

During Friday’s talks, Aso said China has conducted “opaque” capital controls in response to heavy capital outflows the world’s second-largest economy has suffered since 2014.

Aso referred to concern that such controls “have hindered foreign companies, including those in Japan, from sending money to their home countries, similar to how they cannot bring foreign currencies out of (China).”

“I requested the IMF to closely monitor China’s capital controls on the ground that the international community needs to pay attention to such movements, as well,” he said.

Several G-7 finance chiefs also expressed concern about the Chinese economy, including its excess credit and overproduction of steel and other items, according to the senior Japanese official.