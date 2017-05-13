Japan Post looking to buy Nomura’s stake in real estate unit: sources

Nomura Holdings is in discussions to sell its roughly one-third stake in a real estate unit to Japan Post Holdings, which wants to acquire it, people familiar with the talks say.

Japan Post, which has real estate holdings across the country, including some 24,000 post offices, aims to turn its real estate operations into a key earner by acquiring Nomura Real Estate.

The deal would allow Nomura Real Estate to develop the postal behemoth’s real estate assets across the nation, including in prime locations near railway stations, and build housing and commercial facilities.

The talks are at an early stage, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions were private.

The Tokyo-based postal giant is considering making a tender offer to gain a majority stake in the unit and turn it into a subsidary, NHK reported Friday.

Nomura Real Estate has a market value of ¥389 billion and Nomura Holdings was its biggest shareholder, with a stake of about 35 percent, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

Japan Post said last month it will book a ¥400.3 billion charge on a writedown of its investment in Australia’s Toll Holdings, turning a projected profit for the fiscal year ended March into a loss.

Nomura Holdings’ Tokyo-based spokesman Kenji Yamashita declined to comment.

Masatsugu Nagato, president of Japan Post Holdings, said in a statement after the report that the massive company is considering various possibilities for new capital alliances. He said that it will continue to consider acquisitions if it can find a good target.

According to the sources, Japan Post approached Nomura Real Estate about the acquisition and has also held talks with Nomura Holdings. It plans to shortly start a due diligence evaluation of Nomura Real Estate.

Nomura Real Estate had net income of ¥47 billion in the 12 months ended March 31, down slightly from ¥47.2 billion a year earlier.

The company is involved in the development and sale of condominiums, primarily in the Tokyo area, as well as in leasing office buildings, and brokerage and management businesses.

The developer had ¥1.59 trillion in assets at the end of March, including real estate for sale or real estate to be sold of about ¥370 billion.

The government sold shares in Japan Post Holdings in 2015, mainly to retail investors, as part of a $12 billion IPO that included its banking and insurance subsidiaries.

Its shares, which listed at ¥1,400, have been trading below that level since March.