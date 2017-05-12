Peru’s Fujimori is hospitalized over irregular heartbeat

Peru’s jailed ex-President Alberto Fujimori was admitted to a hospital for an irregular heartbeat on Thursday, his doctor said, in the latest of numerous health scares for the 78-year-old.

Fujimori was jailed in 2007 for his role in killings by a death squad targeting supposed guerrillas in the 1990s. He was also convicted of embezzlement and bribery.

He has been in and out of hospital with back and stomach trouble and growths on his tongue, which has been operated on several times for cancer.

This time, “what has been diagnosed is cardiac arrhythmia, so the decision was taken to transfer him to the clinic for an in-depth evaluation,” his physician Alejandro Aguinaga wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

He said he visited Fujimori on Wednesday and found him upset at news that congress had rejected a motion to let him complete his 25-year sentence under house arrest.

In a message posted by his aides on Twitter last year, Fujimori said prison conditions were “slowly killing” him.