Don Quijote sets up unisex restroom in new Shibuya flagship store

Discount retailer Don Quijote installed a restroom for LGBT people at its new flagship store that opened Friday in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward.

The retailer is offering the “all gender” restroom on the second floor of its Mega Don Quijote store because it supports the progressive ward’s efforts to promote diversity and acceptance, Don Quijote officials said.

In a rare move, Don Quijote will consider introducing restrooms for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people at other stores if there is a positive response from customers in Shibuya, according to the officials.

The restroom at the new Shibuya store has three stalls with handrails and infant chairs to provide access to people with disabilities and small children as well.

In 2015, Shibuya recognized same-sex partnerships as equivalent to marriage and started issuing certificates to such couples.

Several municipalities in Japan have followed Shibuya in officially recognizing same-sex partnerships, including Sapporo.