Benzene found in gas in soil under Tsukiji market

Cancer-causing Benzene has been detected in gas in soil under the Tsukiji wholesale food market, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said.

But the metro government said no health hazards are expected to be found because the ground is covered with concrete and other foundation materials.

In any case, the metropolitan government will carry out a drilling survey to investigate whether there is soil pollution, according to the announcement made Thursday.

The results are likely to affect Gov. Yuriko Koike’s upcoming decision on whether to relocate the aging Tsukiji market in Chuo Ward to the new Toyosu market site in neighboring Koto Ward.

The transfer has been put on hold due to concerns about soil contamination at the Toyosu site, where a gas plant used to stand.

The benzene was detected at one of 111 spots covered by a recent soil examination in areas where the metro government failed to carry out pollution checks required by an environment preservation ordinance.

The examination was conducted over four days through May 5, and the metro government is investigating whether the soil samples contain any of the 11 harmful substances listed for the probe. It expects to receive the analysis results by May 26.

There are concerns about soil contamination at the Tsukiji site because dry-cleaning shops and other facilities were situated on part of the land when it was being used by the Allied Occupation after World War II.