AC setting for Cool Biz leaves officialdom hot under the collar

The thermostat setting of 28 degrees recommended by the Cool Biz energy-saving campaign is stirring controversy among top government officials, but the environment minister remains steadfast despite complaints the limit could be too warm.

Cool Biz also urges workers to dress lightly in summer to save electricity. It was introduced in 2005 by former Environment Minister Yuriko Koike, who is now Tokyo governor.

The issue was raised by State Minister of Justice Masahito Moriyama at a closed-door meeting of state ministers Thursday, participants said.

The government drew up the guideline “without strong reasons,” Moriyama was quoted as saying. He was working at the ministry in charge of the campaign when it began in 2005. “Why don’t we scientifically reconsider the temperature setting,” he said.

Yoshihiro Seki, state minister of the environment, implied to the Upper House’s Committee on Environment the same day that there was no immediate plan to change the limit and that staff would be asked to stay flexible on the matter.

At a news conference Friday, Environment Minister Koichi Yamamoto defended the guideline as “reasonable,” citing the Industrial Safety and Health Act, which requires workplace temperatures to be between 17 and 28 degrees.

“The Cool Biz campaign is aimed at saving energy. We ask you to change your lifestyles,” Yamamoto said.

Koike backed Yamamoto. “We decided on the temperature with solid legal and scientific grounds such as the law and a survey on corporations,” Koike told reporters Friday.

Any temperature that makes you comfortable will be good,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, the top government spokesman, countered at a separate conference.