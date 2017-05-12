Japan watching closely as Robert Lighthizer confirmed as U.S. trade representative

Government officials said Friday they will pay close attention to U.S. trade policy following the U.S. Senate’s confirmation of Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, who has hinted he will push for further access to Japan’s market for farm products.

The Senate on Thursday confirmed Lighthizer by a vote of 82 to 14, with broad bipartisan support. The 69-year-old is returning to familiar territory, having served as deputy U.S. trade representative in the 1980s under President Ronald Reagan.

During his confirmation hearing in March, Lighthizer said he would list Japan as a “primary target for a place where increased access for agriculture is important.”

Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Yuji Yamamoto said the government will “carefully watch the direction of U.S. trade policy,” noting that the United States is the largest exporter of agricultural products to Japan.

Asked about Lighthizer’s stance, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, the government’s top spokesman, stressed that U.S. officials engaged in economic dialogue with Japan have so far not made any specific demands for increased market access.

“We’d like to further deepen a win-win relationship,” as security and the economy are the two key parts of the Japan-U.S. alliance, Suga said.

Trade minister Hiroshige Seko told a news conference that he looks forward to meeting Lighthizer “at some point in time and having a talk.”

Nobuteru Ishihara, economic and fiscal policy minister, refrained from directly commenting on Lighthizer’s confirmation, saying economic relations between the countries will chiefly be handled in a bilateral dialogue overseen by Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.

Aso, who doubles as finance Minister, and Pence held the first round of the dialogue in Tokyo last month. The talks followed the U.S. withdrawal earlier this year from the multilateral Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact.

Pence hinted that the dialogue might eventually result in negotiations toward a bilateral trade deal — something Japan is reluctant to pursue due to the weaker negotiating position that would create after making a series of concessions in the auto and farm sectors in the postwar period.

The U.S. withdrawal from the TPP raised concern among some Japanese officials, who are wary of a bilateral agreement due to concern that Washington could push Tokyo to boost imports of U.S. cars and agricultural products.

Elsewhere, China announced Friday an agreement with the U.S. to open its market to U.S. beef, natural gas and certain financial services, a month after talks between their leaders.

The deal was reached weeks after Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping launched a 100-day action plan on economic cooperation during their meeting at the U.S. leader’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida in April.

The announcement is another indication that Trump is nurturing good relations with China after pledging to take punitive measures against the country during the U.S. presidential campaign.

Trump had threatened to impose tariffs and label Beijing a currency manipulator, neither of which he has done.

Under the agreement announced by both nations, China will authorize U.S. beef imports by July 16 while the U.S. will allow Chinese poultry exports.

China banned U.S. beef following a case of mad cow disease in the U.S. in 2003.

Beijing had announced an end to a 14-year embargo on American beef last year, but the decision has yet to be implemented.

Regaining access to China, the world’s most populous country with 1.4 billion people, has been a key goal of American cattle farmers and long a demand of U.S. policymakers.

The deal will also allow Chinese companies to buy liquified natural gas from the United States.

China will also give permission to wholly foreign-owned financial services firms to provide credit rating services in the Asian giant.

The joint statement said the United States would send a delegation to China’s One Belt, One Road summit on Sunday and Monday.

Leaders from nearly 30 nations are attending the forum, which will showcase Xi’s signature project to revive ancient Silk Road trade routes by bankrolling rail, maritime and road projects across Asia, Europe and Africa.