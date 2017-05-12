Tokyo stocks turn lower on profit-taking

Stocks fell back on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Friday, dragged down by selling to lock in profits from recent gains.

The 225-issue Nikkei average lost 77.65 points, or 0.39 percent, to close at 19,883.90. On Thursday, the key market gauge advanced 61.46 points, marking its highest finish since Dec. 1, 2015.

The Topix index of all first-section issues ended down 6.15 points, or 0.39 percent, to finish at 1,580.71, after gaining 1.67 points the previous day.

Stocks got off to a slightly weaker start due to profit-taking prompted by weaker U.S. equities overnight and the dollar’s fallback below ¥114, brokers said.

Weighed down by losses in mainstay issues, such as automakers, electronics producers and banks, the Nikkei average briefly retreated more than 150 points late in the morning session.

The market resisted further falls in the afternoon but remained in negative territory for the rest of the day, with a wide range of issues suffering losses.

“The market was hit by profit-taking ahead of the weekend,” said Mitsuo Shimizu, equity strategist at Japan Asia Securities Co.

“In addition, investors took a wait-and-see stance, with nearly 1,000 listed companies set to report their earnings” on Friday alone, Shimizu added.

Investors were also worried about high stock prices, some brokers said.

“It will be not surprising for the Nikkei average to lose 400 to 500 points” after the key Japanese stock index surged some 1,600 points, or nearly 9 percent, from mid-April through Thursday, an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said.

A private think tank official said that investors were not sure yet whether the Nikkei will consolidate its downside at 20,000 sometime soon amid lingering geopolitical risks linked to North Korea and uncertainties over the U.S. administration’s ability to implement its pledged policy measures.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,140 to 734 in the TSE’s first section, while 141 issues were unchanged.

Volume edged down to 2.25 billion shares from Thursday’s 2.29 billion shares.

Mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group met with selling after the recent surge.

Panasonic lost ground after the electronics maker announced on Thursday a weaker-than-expected operating profit estimate for the fiscal year through March 2018.

Sumitomo Metal Mining dived 4.14 percent a day after releasing a sluggish operating profit estimate for the current fiscal year.

Also on the minus side were mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho, automakers Toyota, Honda and Subaru, and electronics parts producer Murata Manufacturing.

By contrast, retailer Seven & i Holdings, online shopping mall operator Rakuten and power firm Tepco Holdings were buoyant.

Mobile phone carrier KDDI attracted buying a day after announcing a plan to buy back own shares.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average fell 80 points to end at 19,880.