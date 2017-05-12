Dollar sags to near ¥113.50 in Tokyo amid position adjustment

The dollar dropped to levels near ¥113.50 in Tokyo trading on Friday as traders stepped up selling to adjust positions following the U.S. currency’s recent rapid ascent, as well as ahead of the weekend.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.59-60, down from ¥114.20-20 at the same time on Thursday. The euro was at $1.0863-0863, down from $1.0886-0887, and at ¥123.40-40, down from ¥124.33-33.

The dollar’s pullback came after it had surged some 6 yen from levels below ¥108.50 since mid-April, on the back of growing speculation of a further interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve in June and receding risk aversion over the French presidential election.

While the dollar was temporarily supported by Japanese importers’ buying, it was dragged down by the benchmark 225-issue Nikkei stock average’s fall on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, traders said.

The dollar was also pressured by uncertainty over the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump after he abruptly fired Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey, an official of a currency brokerage house said.

In late hours, dollar selling gathered pace amid falls in U.S. long-term interest rates, according to traders.