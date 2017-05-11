U.S. military conducts parachuting drill again at Okinawa base amid opposition

The U.S. military conducted Wednesday a parachuting drill at Kadena Air Base on Okinawa’s main island for the second time in just over two weeks despite local opposition and a Japanese defense bureau’s request to suspend it.

According to the defense bureau in Okinawa, the U.S. military held the drill at the Kadena base due to unfavorable weather conditions around the originally planned site of Iejima airfield, a far less populated area in the southern prefecture.

The drill involving more than 10 servicemen parachuting to the base from an aircraft at night is likely to further fuel opposition to U.S. activities from residents in Okinawa which hosts a bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan.

It also comes amid battling between the Okinawa government and the central government over a U.S. base relocation within the prefecture.

The U.S. military conducted a similar drill at the Kadena base on April 24, also citing poor weather around the Iejima airfield.

It previously conducted parachute training at the former Yomitan airfield, located close to residential areas, but safety concerns among Yomitan villagers prompted the Japanese and U.S. governments to relocate the drill to an auxiliary airfield on Ie Island under a 1996 agreement.