Japan to use WBGT heat stress index to ward off heatstroke during Olympics

The government intends to issue industrial heat index readings during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to prevent heatstroke and other heat-related maladies from spoiling the quadrennial sporting event.

The government hopes that the use of Wet Bulb Globe Temperature readings will provide valuable information to visitors who are not used to dealing with Japan’s sweltering summers.

According to the Environment Ministry, the four-category WBGT index takes temperature, humidity, sunlight and other factors into account to warn people against heat stress.

The ministry is already announcing WBGT readings taken from specific places across the country on its website. During the Olympic and Paralympic Games, readings taken at the sporting venues will be shown in multiple languages on the site.

Starting this year, the ministry will collect WBGT data at more sites, including those near the new National Stadium and the Imperial Palace between July 24 and Sept. 6.

Last summer, the government’s Headquarters for the Promotion of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games gauged WBGT readings for about two weeks at points around three of the venues. Data from the trial showed that all the locations had at least four days when the index pointed to the highest risk of heatstroke.

To help prevent overseas visitors from succumbing to heat during the Tokyo Games, the ministry has released an English-language leaflet urging people to take preventive measures.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency is working to improve the foreign-language skills of rescue personnel, and the health ministry is increasing the number of hospitals capable of dealing properly with patients from abroad.