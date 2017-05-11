Abe’s constitutional revision push questioned by his own party

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s recent push to engineer Japan’s first revision to the pacifist Constitution continued to cause ripples in the political community on Thursday, with even senior members of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party raising questions.

“I don’t think the Constitution can be revised when only poor discussions are taking place. No way should a constitutional amendment be driven by impulse,” former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who is seen as a potential successor to Abe as LDP leader, said at a meeting of a group of lawmakers he leads.

Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said at a separate gathering that his opinion has not changed since 2015, when he said he was against an immediate revision to war-renouncing Article 9, though Abe proposed amending the sensitive article at a gathering to mark the 70th anniversary of the Constitution taking force on May 3.

“I want to confirm in what ways my view differs from the prime minister’s remarks and in what ways it is the same,” Kishida, another potential successor, said.

In a video message shown at a gathering organized by pro-constitutional reform groups, Abe, speaking as the LDP’s leader, said he wanted to see a new Constitution take effect in 2020 and called for adding a new clause to Article 9 to make the existence of the Self-Defense Forces explicit.

But the proposal has triggered controversy, partly because the prime minister was seen as intervening excessively in the ongoing deliberations at the Diet’s Constitution panels.

Abe also angered the Democratic Party, the main opposition force, when he ducked questions on constitutional issues asked by one of its lawmakers at a Diet committee Monday by telling him to “pore over the Yomiuri Shimbun,” a conservative daily that ran an interview with Abe on May 3.

Due to protests from the Democratic Party, the House of Representatives Constitution Commission meeting scheduled for Thursday was postponed.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi Hagiuda said Abe had no intention of “disrespecting the Diet” at a board meeting of the House of Representatives steering committee that convened the same day.

Tsutomu Sato, head of the steering committee, said he was not able to find any similar examples in which government officials responded in the way Abe did during Diet deliberations.

“Both the ruling and opposition parties agree that we want the government to answer questions in a respectful manner,” Sato said.

Abe’s proposal on the Constitution also seems to have startled Komeito, the Buddhist-backed junior coalition ally of the LDP known for its dovish stance on defense issues.

“I feel it came about in an abrupt manner. He has plunged into this issue somewhat,” senior Komeito member Yoshio Urushibara told a news conference.

Urushibara said he wants to wait for discussions in the LDP to “straighten things out,” pointing to the “large difference” between Abe’s proposal and the LDP’s past official papers on constitutional revision.

Article 9 consists of two clauses — one saying that the Japanese people “forever renounce war” and the other saying that “land, sea, and air forces, as well as other war potential, will never be maintained.”

The SDF are not specifically mentioned in the article. Nevertheless, the government has interpreted the article as not prohibiting Japan from maintaining its ability to defend itself and thus allowing Japan to possess defensive forces. But some constitutional scholars have said the SDF are unconstitutional.

In the video message, Abe proposed making the existence of the SDF in Article 9 clear, while keeping the current two clauses intact, to ensure there is no room left for some scholars and lawmakers to call the SDF “unconstitutional.”

In a revision proposal hammered out in 2012, the LDP left the phrase about the renunciation of war in Article 9 but removed the ban on possessing “war potential,” changing the name of the SDF to one that implies it is an official military force no different from those in other countries.

Ishiba also questioned whether the venue Abe chose to make his proposal was appropriate.

“It would have been better if he had spoken out at the party convention (in March), where members from around the country gathered,” he said in a recording for a television program Thursday.

Abe has said he made the proposal to spur discussions among political parties about constitutional revision, an idea that has shown slow progress even though the LDP and other pro-reform lawmakers currently hold the crucial two-thirds majorities in both houses of the Diet needed to propose an amendment to the supreme code.