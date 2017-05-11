Firms develop translation app for Japan’s municipal offices

Two Japanese firms are developing an instant audio translation app for use at municipal offices in a bid to overcome the language barrier between foreign residents and local officials amid an increase in workers from abroad.

Toppan Printing Co. and Feat Ltd., a developer of natural language processing technologies, hope the app will help people understand each other better during administrative procedures.

The app, which will be used on tablets, supports English, Chinese and Portuguese. A prototype is expected to be completed in fiscal 2019, which starts in April 2019.

The team developing it is focusing on procedures foreign residents face shortly after arriving in Japan, such as registering residency status and joining the national health insurance program.

The app has already been tested at municipal offices in Tokyo’s Itabashi Ward and Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture.

The test has revealed difficulties in using the app and that translations take longer than expected.

“The test also showed that we need to find a better way for the app to convey nuance and improve communication,” a member of the development team said.

The app is expected to be welcomed in Mie Prefecture, where many foreigners work in the manufacturing sector, including the auto industry.

As of the end of March, there were 1,990 Brazilian residents in Tsu, the Mie capital, which has a population of some 280,000.

The Tsu city office has had Portuguese-speaking staff since January 2005. But their knowledge of Portuguese does not extend to technical and legal terms, officials said.

Keiko Hayashi, who works for the city’s citizens exchange division, hopes the app will be put into practical use soon. “I hope the app will help streamline our routine services, such as issuing documents,” she said.

The app is expected to cut labor costs and shorten waiting times for municipal administrative procedures, according to the development team.

“We want to develop a high-quality app with which municipalities can streamline their operations,” said Takeshi Anzai, a Toppan Printing official and head of the app development project.