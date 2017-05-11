Dozens of detainees apparently join rare hunger strike at Tokyo immigration center

Dozens of detainees at an immigration center were on a hunger strike Thursday to protest prolonged and multiple detentions, drawing fresh attention to Japan’s policy toward immigration.

Some of the hunger strikers were asylum seekers, and others had lived in Japan for decades as migrant workers, said Mitsuru Miyasako, head of the Provisional Release Association in Japan.

More than 20 detainees launched a hunger strike at the Tokyo Regional Immigration Bureau on Tuesday, with more than a dozen joining them on Thursday, one of the protesters and an activist said.

Protests and hunger strikes are somewhat rare. Immigration, seen by some as a threat to security, is a controversial subject in a country where many take pride in cultural and ethnic homogeneity.

Justice Ministry official Shigeki Otsuki confirmed that some detainees were refusing to eat. He said he could not immediately say whether detentions were rising, but said 387 men and 189 women were currently being held at the Tokyo immigration center.

“We need change. We need to stop this system,” one of the hunger strikers said. The inmate was detained once for 10 months.

The strike follows two hunger strikes protesting poor medical care for detainees at a center in Osaka, and after the recent death of a Vietnamese detainee at a different detention facility provoked criticism about conditions inside.

A Reuters investigation last year into the death of a Sri Lankan at the same Tokyo center revealed serious deficiencies in medical treatment and monitoring in the immigration detention system.

Japan accepted just 28 asylum seekers last year from a record 10,901 applications, throwing a spotlight on the nation’s reluctance to accept foreign people.