Dollar hovers above ¥114 in Tokyo

The dollar was firmer above ¥114 in Tokyo on Thursday while trading was subdued amid a dearth of major trading incentives.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥114.20-20, up from ¥113.89-90 at the same time on Wednesday. The euro was at $1.0886-0887, down slightly from $1.0891-0891, and at ¥124.33-33, up from ¥124.04-05.

The greenback’s firmness here came after it topped ¥114 in New York trading on Wednesday on the back of a rise in long-term U.S. Treasury bond yields reflecting hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren.

Rosengren said in a speech that it is reasonable for the U.S. Federal Reserve to begin a “very gradual” reduction of securities held on its balance sheet “relatively soon” and to conduct three more interest rate hikes within this year.

In Tokyo, the U.S. currency’s topside was capped by profit-taking and selling by Japanese exporters, as well as a pullback in Treasury yields in off-hours trading, market sources said.

“The dollar could have extended gains if the benchmark Nikkei average (on the Tokyo Stock Exchange) had retook the 20,000 mark,” an official at a foreign exchange brokerage house said.

The 225-issue Nikkei rose for the second straight day to end slightly below 20,000 on Thursday. It last topped the threshold in early December 2015.