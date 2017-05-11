Japan government debt hit record ¥1.072 quadrillion as of March 31

Japan’s central government debt stood at a record 1.072 quadrillion ($9.4 trillion) at the end of fiscal 2016 in March, the Finance Ministry said Wednesday.

The amount owed per person came to approximately ¥8.45 million, based on Japan’s estimated population of 126.79 million as of April 1.

The central government’s debt rose ¥22.19 trillion from fiscal 2015, reflecting increased spending on social security due to the graying Japanese society.

According to the ministry, the debt as of March 31 consisted of ¥934.90 trillion in government bonds, ¥54.42 trillion in borrowing from financial institutions, and ¥82.24 trillion in financing bills or short-term government notes of up to one year.