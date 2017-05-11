High prices put new condos out of reach for average workers in Japan

High prices are putting new condominiums out of reach for average workers.

With demand dampened by high acquisition costs, the number of new condos on offer across Japan in 2016 fell for the third year in a row, hitting the lowest level in 24 years.

According to the Real Estate Economic Institute, 76,993 new condos were offered in 2016, down 1.4 percent from the previous year. The figure was the lowest since 1992, soon after the bursting of the economic bubble.

An increase in supply in regions where condo prices are relatively low, such as Tohoku, Chugoku and Kyushu, brought the average price of newly offered condos to ¥45.60 million, down 1.3 percent from the all-time high marked in 2015. But the 2016 average price was higher than the ¥44.88 million recorded in 1991 in the peak of the bubble economy.

High prices have made condos less affordable to average workers faced with stalled income growth, contributing to continuous supply contraction.

Condo prices remain high due to rising land prices resulting from intensified competition between condo builders and hotel operators. Hotel companies are building new facilities to take advantage of a record-breaking increase in the number of overseas tourists. The increased cost of labor in a construction industry struggling with a shortage of workers is another major factor.

By area, the supply of new condos fell in the three major metropolitan areas — Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and their vicinities — but increased sharply in Tohoku, Chugoku and Kyushu.

In particular, new condo supply plunged 11.6 percent in Tokyo and its neighboring prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba, which together account for about half of all condos put on sale in the country.

While luxury condos priced at ¥100 million or more remain in high demand in the Tokyo metropolitan area, average condos, other than those with “special appeal such as urban redevelopment projects underway nearby,” are shunned by consumers, said an official at a leading real estate company.

The continued decrease in the supply of new condos can also be attributed in part to a shift in interest toward affordable established condos, industry watchers said.

In the Tokyo metropolitan area, 37,189 established condos found buyers in 2016, up 6.9 percent from the previous year, according to the Real Estate Information Network for East Japan. The number of contracts signed is the largest since data were first compiled in 1990, spelling an increase of nearly 30 percent over the past decade, the nonprofit foundation said.

As condo supply increased rapidly following the end of the bubble era, established condos are “amply available,” said an official at the network.

“Advances in refurbishing technology have changed consumers’ sense of value about established condos,” the official said. “Faith in new condos has lessened.”

Growing demand for established condos also reflects the maturation of the market under the government’s support.

The market for established condos is becoming an “alternative” to the new condo market, said Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Minister Keiichi Ishii.

“We plan to make further efforts to create a housing market in which consumers can have a range of options between new and established condos that meet their needs,” Ishii said.