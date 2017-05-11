Toshiba gives up finding new auditor for now

Toshiba Corp. has given up finding a new auditor to check its earnings for fiscal 2016 in place of its current auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata LLC, according to informed sources.

The effort failed ahead of the Tokyo Stock Exchange-set deadline next Monday for companies listed on the exchange to release their scorecards for the year.

The struggling Japanese electronics and machinery maker will ask PwC Aarata, a major auditor, to continue working for the company and check its fiscal 2016 earnings, while seeking a different auditor for fiscal 2017 through March 2018, the sources said.

Toshiba and PwC Aarata are at odds over accounting for Toshiba’s loss-laden U.S. nuclear business unit, Westinghouse Electric Co.

Due to the disagreement, Toshiba was unable to obtain PwC Aarata’s approval for its business results for April-December 2016. As a result, the company released last month an unapproved earnings report for the first nine months of fiscal 2016.

Even if Toshiba fails to gain PwC Aarata’s approval for its earnings for the full year, it will announce the business results, as provisional figures, on Monday, the sources said.

Toshiba has notified its main creditor banks of its intention to replace PwC Aarata and approached second-tier auditing firms, including Grant Thornton Taiyo LLC. But Toshiba has failed to find a replacement, as it is difficult for a second-tier auditor to complete in a short period the examination of a firm’s earnings that were not approved by a major auditor, the sources said.