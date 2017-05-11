Tepco seeks peer for nuclear power tie-up around 2020

Tokyo Electric said Thursday it will seek an industry peer to become its partner in the nuclear power business and draw up a basic framework for the tie-up around fiscal 2020.

The tie-up will cover the Higashidori nuclear power station in Aomori Prefecture, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said in a new turnaround program.

The plan comes as Tepco, as the utility is known, works to raise a massive funds to cover the March 2011 triple core meltdown at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant. The costs include expenses for decommissioning the reactor and compensating those affected by the disaster.

The company aims to set up joint ventures for nuclear power and power grid operations to streamline its business and bolster earnings.

Tepco and the Nuclear Damage Compensation and Decommissioning Facilitation Corp., a government-backed organization that holds a large stake in the beleaguered utility, submitted the turnaround program for state approval.

The partnership in the nuclear power business is intended to help Tepco introduce safe and low-cost light-water reactors at the Higashidori plant, the company said.

Tepco plans to build two reactors at the plant, where Tohoku Electric Power Co. already owns a reactor.