Duterte names former running mate as Philippine foreign secretary

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Wednesday he has appointed Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano, his unsuccessful running mate in last year’s elections, as the country’s new secretary for foreign affairs.

Cayetano, 46, is a former congressman and an incumbent senator who heads the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations. A lawyer by profession, he was defeated by Leni Robredo in the vice presidential race in May 2016.

Duterte made the announcement shortly before leaving on a trip to Cambodia, Hong Kong and mainland China through Monday.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is currently headed in an acting capacity by seasoned diplomat Enrique Manalo, its undersecretary for policy, who was temporarily appointed two months ago.

Duterte’s earlier appointment of Perfecto Yasay to the top diplomatic post was rejected by the congressional Commission on Appointments in March, after the president’s close associate came under fire for giving misleading information about his acquisition of U.S. citizenship in 1986, which he later renounced.

The change at the department’s helm comes at a time when the Philippines is chairing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, weathering international criticism over the government’s deadly war on drugs, and pursuing a more independent foreign policy by boosting ties with China and Russia and reducing reliance on the United States, the country’s longtime ally.

Duterte will attend the World Economic Forum for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Cambodia where he is expected to deliver a message as leader of the ASEAN chair for 2017.

He will then proceed to Hong Kong through Saturday where he is expected to meet with the Filipino community there.

The last leg of his trip will be Beijing for his participation at the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, scheduled on Sunday and Monday.

A trip to Russia later this month is being arranged also for the Philippine leader.

Among other appointments made by Duterte this week are retired military chief Roy Cimatu as environment minister, incumbent military chief Eduardo Ano as interior secretary, and entertainer/blogger Margaux Uson, known for her “sexy” image, as assistant secretary for presidential communications.