Tunnel with WWII-era nuclear waste collapses in Washington state, prompting evacuations

A portion of a tunnel containing buried rail cars full of radioactive waste collapsed Tuesday at a sprawling storage facility in a remote area of Washington state, forcing an evacuation of some workers at the site that made plutonium for nuclear weapons for decades after World War II.

Officials detected no release of radiation at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation and no workers were injured, said Randy Bradbury, a spokesman for the Washington state Department of Ecology.

No workers were inside the tunnel when soil collapsed 2 to 4 feet (half to 1.2 meters) over a 400 sq. foot (37.1 sq. meter) area. The tunnels are hundreds of feet long, with about 8 feet (2.4 meters) of soil covering them, the agency said.

Nearby workers were evacuated and hundreds of others farther away were told to remain indoors, the U.S. Department of Energy said.

“No action is currently required for residents of Benton and Franklin counties,” the Energy Department said, referring to the nearly 300,000 residents near the site about 200 miles southeast of Seattle. “There is no indication of a release of contamination at this point.”

The accident occurred at a plant known as the Plutonium Uranium Extraction Facility, or PUREX, located in the middle of the 500-sq.-mile Hanford site, which is half the size of Rhode Island, the Energy Department said.

The collapse was discovered during a routine inspection, the agency said. It was not immediately clear why it happened at the facility with about 9,000 employees.

Hanford for decades made plutonium for nuclear weapons and is now the nation’s largest depository of radioactive defense waste, with about 56 million gallons of waste, most of it in 177 underground tanks.

As part of a huge, ongoing cleanup, rail cars full of radioactive waste were driven into tunnels and buried, Bradbury said.

The Hanford site was built during World War II and made plutonium for most of the U.S. nuclear arsenal, including the bomb dropped on Nagasaki at the end of the war.

The cleanup has been underway since the 1980s and costs more than $2 billion a year. The work is expected to take decades and cost tens of billions of dollars.

Employees at the sprawling Hanford Site plant were sent an early morning alert by management telling them to “secure ventilation” and refrain from “eating or drinking.”

The Hanford nuclear site’s last reactor closed down in 1987 but millions of gallons of leftover waste are contained in tanks at the site.

“There is no indication of a release of contamination at this point,” a statement by the U.S. Department of Energy said. “Responders are getting closer to the area where the soil has subsided for further visual inspection.”

“The subsidence of soil was discovered during a routine surveillance of the area by workers,” it said.

There were no reports of injury and officials at the plant could not be immediately reached for comment.

The Department of Energy said the affected tunnel was one of two located next to a largely decommissioned PUREX.

The tunnels, which measure hundreds of feet, were used at the beginning of the 1950s to store contaminated equipment and the cave-in apparently took place in an area where the two join together. Both tunnels are covered with approximately eight feet of soil.

The emergency was declared at 8:26 a.m. following an alert from the “200 East Area” containing the PUREX plant, which is no longer in use.

“Crews are using hand surveying techniques in the outer areas around the PUREX facility,” a statement said.

“At and near the area of subsidence crews have deployed a TALON, which is a remote operated surveying device that is capable of radiological and industrial hygiene monitoring as well as capturing video footage.”

The TALON device allows crews to survey a potentially contaminated area from a distance of up to a half mile.