SoftBank said close to finalizing $95 billion tech fund

SoftBank Group Corp. is close to announcing commitments of as much as $95 billion (¥10.8 trillion) for its technology fund, people familiar with the matter said.

The fundraising close will be announced as soon as next week, said the people, asking not to be identified as the information is private. A representative for Tokyo-based SoftBank declined to comment.

Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi Son’s investment pool has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, which said it would consider putting in as much as $45 billion, as well as technology giants such as Apple Inc. and Qualcomm Inc., which have also said they’ll participate. Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Development Co. is also considering committing as much as $15 billion, people familiar with the matter said previously.

SoftBank plans to contribute at least $25 billion of its own capital in the next five years, as well. The Japanese company announced plans for the Vision Fund last year, aiming to create a vehicle that would become one of the biggest technology investors over the next decade. SoftBank has agreed to spend more than $30 billion on technology companies itself in the last 12 months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Its largest deal was the acquisition of Cambridge, England-based chip designer ARM Holdings PLC last year. SoftBank shares rose 1 percent in Tokyo trading and had climbed 10 percent this year before Wednesday.

SoftBank Group Capital Ltd., an investment affiliate, contributed $2 billion to last month’s record $5.5 billion fundraising by Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing, according to a filing with the U.K.’s Companies House. SBGC invested the money in Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc., the formal name for Didi.

In the previous month, it invested $150 million in entities connected to investment bank Raine Group LLC, including its parent. Other investments made by SBGC include $300 million in WeWork Cos., $63.5 million in SB Energy Holdings Ltd. and $75 million for Zymergen, a bio-technology company based in California, according to the filing.