Nikkei rebounds to hit 17-month closing high

The benchmark Nikkei average rebounded to hit another 17-month closing high on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Wednesday, with investors welcoming the yen’s drop.

The 225-issue Nikkei average gained 57.09 points, or 0.29 percent, to end at 19,900.09, marking its highest finish since Dec. 3, 2015. On Tuesday, the key market gauge lost 52.70 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed up 3.42 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,585.19, after falling 4.09 points the previous day.

Buying took the upper hand from the outset of Wednesday’s trading after the dollar briefly topped ¥114 in overseas trading for the first time in about two months. Export-oriented issues attracted purchases, temporarily pushing up the Nikkei average nearly 100 points in the morning session.

Although the Dow Jones industrial average lost ground on Tuesday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index’s record-breaking advance helped improve investor sentiment in the Tokyo market.

In addition, the market was lifted by some stocks backed by brisk earnings, according to brokers.

Stocks moved firmer throughout Wednesday, but their topside was somewhat capped in the afternoon due to worries about market overheating after the recent surges, brokers said.

“While the Nikkei average approached the psychologically important 20,000 line, active purchases were held in check in line with a pause in the yen’s weakening,” said Hiroaki Hiwada, strategist at Toyo Securities Co.

“Investors also became mindful again of geopolitical risks” following a news report on North Korea’s readiness for a sixth nuclear test, Hiwada said.

In a television interview on Tuesday, North Korean Ambassador to Britain Choe Il said that his country is ready to conduct another nuclear test based on a decision by leader Kim Jong Un.

“The Nikkei average is unlikely to top 20,000 and rise further soon due to such a negative factor amid growing concern over high stock prices,” an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,044 to 805 in the TSE’s first section, while 166 issues were unchanged.

Volume increased to 2.17 billion shares from Tuesday’s 1.99 billion shares.

Export-oriented names, such as electronics maker Panasonic, technology firm Kyocera and electronic parts producers TDK and Murata Manufacturing, were buoyant.

Drug makers Eisai and Shionogi attracted buying after announcing brisk operating profit estimates for the fiscal year through March 2018.

Other major winners included clothing store chain Fast Retailing, mobile phone carrier Softbank Group and game maker Nintendo.

By contrast, automaker Toyota was downbeat amid a wait-and-see mood ahead of its earnings announcement later on Wednesday.

Department store operator Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings tumbled 8.02 percent due to its weaker-than-expected operating profit estimate for the current fiscal year.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average finished up 10 points at 19,900.