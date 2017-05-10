Dollar firmer around ¥114 after hitting two-month high

The dollar was firmer around ¥114 in Tokyo trading on Wednesday, after hitting a two-month high above ¥114.30 overseas amid growing speculation of an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve in June.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.89-90, up from ¥113.63-63 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.0891-0891, down from $1.0923-0924, and at ¥124.04-05, down from ¥124.13-13.

The greenback climbed as high as ¥114.32, a level unseen since March 15, in New York trading overnight, on the back of a rise in long-term U.S. Treasury yields and improving risk appetite among investors.

However, the U.S. currency rapidly cut gains after North Korea’s ambassador to Britain told Sky News that his country will conduct a sixth nuclear test when supreme leader Kim Jong Un makes a decision to do so.

In Tokyo, the dollar eased as low as below ¥113.70.

“The dollar continues to be pressured by geopolitical risks over North Korea,” said an official at a foreign exchange brokerage house.

Still, “due to widespread speculation about another rate hike by the Fed, the dollar’s downside (against the yen) is expected to be limited,” an official at a major Japanese bank said.