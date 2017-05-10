Other facilities besides casinos to be required at integrated resorts

A government panel of experts proposed Wednesday that so-called integrated resorts in the country be required to have casinos and four other types of facilities.

Each integrated resort must have a convention center, a recreation facility such as a shopping mall and a museum, a facility that makes proposals for domestic travel, and a hotel, as well as a casino, as core venues, according to the proposal.

The government is planning to submit to an extraordinary session of the Diet to be convened this autumn a bill for the establishment of integrated resorts including casinos.

According to the proposal, the core facilities will be run in an integrated manner by the resort operator, and profits from the casinos will be used to support the operations of the other core facilities.

It is hoped that integrated resorts will attract large events, including international conferences and exhibitions, while encouraging tourists to make long-term stays at large hotels to be constructed there.

The panel proposed Japanese-style integrated resorts that offer “one-stop” services, including arranging tours to sightseeing spots as well as securing reservations and tickets for transport services. Serving as bases for travelers, integrated resorts are expected to have a positive economic impact across the country.

According to the panel, prefectural governments and designated cities will draw up development plans for integrated resorts based on proposals from resort operators. Applications will be submitted to the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry.

An upper limit will be set on the number of integrated resorts.

Approval of the first integrated resort is expected to come in 2020 or 2021, following the enactment of the legislation.

In future meetings, the panel of experts will focus on casinos, discussing regulations and the types of games to be made available. Its members will also talk about ways to combat gambling addiction and money laundering.

The government is planning to finalize a broad framework for integrated resorts by summer this year.