All seven top Japanese trading firms enjoy strong earnings

Powered by higher prices in natural resources such as coal and iron ore, all seven major domestic trading houses enjoyed strong group net profits in fiscal 2016, which ended in March, recently disclosed financial statements have shown.

Mitsubishi Corp. and Mitsui & Co. regained profitability after suffering their first-ever net losses in the previous year due to impairment losses reflecting falling prices of natural resources.

Aided by a turnaround in its mainstay coal operations in Australia, Mitsubishi saw its net profit total ¥440.2 billion in fiscal 2016 — a bounce-back form a loss of ¥149.3 billion a year earlier. The strong showing saw the firm best all of its domestic rivals in net profit after being dethroned last year.

Elsewhere, Mitsui logged a net profit of ¥306.1 billion, compared with a loss of ¥83.4 billion last year, while Itochu Corp. posted a record net profit of ¥352.2 billion, up 46.5 percent. Itochu’s record haul came thanks to profit growth at Chinese state-affiliated conglomerate CITIC Group Corp., a capital alliance partner, and a strong performance in its metal business.

Sumitomo Corp. also saw its net profit jump 129.2 percent to ¥170.8 billion while Marubeni Corp.’s net profit came to ¥155.3 billion, up 149.5 percent.

Toyota Tsusho Corp. chalked up a record net profit of ¥102.5 billion, against a year-before loss of ¥43.7 billion and Sojitz Corp. logged a profit of ¥40.7 billion, up 11.6 percent year-on-year.

All seven traders projected profit growth for fiscal 2017. Still, many remain cautious about the future course of natural resources markets.

“The biggest risk to trading houses is ups and downs in natural resource prices,” according to Itochu President Masahiro Okafuji.

Against the background, traders appeared to take a policy of boosting operations outside of the natural resources business.

Mitsui will devote energy to medical operations, while Marubeni plans to limit its fresh investments to sectors other than natural resources for the time being.