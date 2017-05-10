Moon declares victory with over 40% of vote, pledges to unify South Korea

Moon Jae-in declared victory in South Korea’s leadership race, pledging to unify the nation after nine years of conservative rule that culminated in the country’s biggest street protests since the 1980s.

With 90 percent of ballots counted in Tuesday’s presidential election, Moon received 40.4 percent of the votes, leading conservative Hong Joon-pyo, who had 25 percent. Centrist Ahn Cheol-soo was third with 21.5 percent. The winner needs a plurality of votes.

“This is really a victory for the people who did their utmost to make a country for justice, unity, principles and common sense,” Moon said in a speech to supporters in Seoul. “I’ll become the president for everyone. A president who serves even those who didn’t support me.”

The left-leaning Moon has long led opinion surveys in an election triggered by the ouster in March of former President Park Geun-hye, who is now in jail while on trial for corruption charges. He has pledged a softer touch with North Korea and tougher action against family-run conglomerates that dominate Asia’s fourth-biggest economy.

Moon’s stance on North Korea could put him at odds with U.S. President Donald Trump, who has stressed that he could take military action to halt the isolated nation’s nuclear ambitions. The son of North Korean refugees, Moon criticized the early installation of a U.S. missile shield on South Korean soil and has said he’d meet with Kim Jong Un under the right circumstances.

“We congratulate President-elect Moon Jae-in and join the people of South Korea in celebrating their peaceful, democratic transition of power,” White House spokesman Sean Spicer said in a statement.

Moon should make the most of his opportunity to get North Korea to seek dialogue by stressing South Korea’s ties with the U.S. and China, according to Kim Tae-hyun, a professor at the Graduate School of International Studies at Chung Ang University in Seoul.

“This gives South Korea a perfect opportunity to take control over Korean Peninsula issues, particularly given the concerns that it’s been excluded from discussions due to the leadership void,” Kim said.

At home, Moon faces the task of healing a nation still reeling from the graft probe that culminated in Park’s arrest in March after months of street protests. He has pledged to add fiscal stimulus to create jobs for disaffected youth and bolster an economy forecast to expand this year at the slowest pace since 2012.

A total of 77.2 percent of voters cast their ballots, more than the 75.8 percent in the 2012 presidential election, which Moon lost to Park, according to the National Election Commission.

Supporters gathered to cheer Moon as he gave his victory speech in Gwanghwamun square in downtown Seoul, where hundreds of thousands of protesters had rallied every Saturday for months to demand Park’s ouster.

An exit poll earlier showed Moon, representing the Democratic Party of Korea, attracted the most support from voters in their 20s to 50s, while people in their 60s and older tended to vote for Hong, whose Liberty Korea Party is an offshoot of Park’s.

Ahn, a software tycoon who had been billed as Moon’s main rival, conceded defeat, saying he failed to meet a desire for change among the public. Some opinion polls earlier in the campaign had shown him neck and neck with Moon, only for his support to wane after he failed to impress voters in televised debates.

Because of Park’s impeachment, Moon’s single five-year term begins without the normal transition period. He will start his first day as president Wednesday by visiting the Seoul National Cemetery at 10 a.m. and be sworn in at the National Assembly at noon, according to his party.

Park is facing trial over allegations she received bribes from top business leaders including Samsung Group heir apparent Jay Y. Lee. Both deny any wrongdoing.

Voter disillusionment over the Park scandal has prompted lawmakers to consider a constitutional change to reduce the powers of the president. While Moon’s party currently has the most representatives in the 299-member national assembly, parliamentary rules may make it hard to pass tough reform measures.

Moon has vowed to reduce the political influence of conglomerates known as chaebol in the wake of the turmoil. Optimism that corporate oversight will improve under a new administration has helped to send the benchmark Kospi index of shares to a record high, and those gains are likely to be sustained, according to Nomura Holdings Inc. analysts.

“We think that he will definitely improve corporate governance,” Young Sun Kwon, a senior economist at Nomura in Hong Kong, told Bloomberg Television on Monday. That will be positive for the stock rally, along with Moon’s “expansionary” fiscal policy and diplomatic approach to North Korea, Kwon said.

Moon is expected to boost government spending to increase domestic demand that’s been hampered by growing youth unemployment and household debt. An extra budget may total about 10 trillion won ($8.8 billion), Kim Sang-jo, a Hansung University professor who counsels Moon on economic policy, said in an interview last month.

Choi Min-ho, 30, said he voted for Moon in the hope that he stamps out corruption in politics.

“There haven’t been enough policies for ordinary people like us,” said Choi, who is looking for a job while working at his father’s store. “I would like our next president to create a cleaner political environment.”

Voters were galvanized by anger over the sprawling bribery and abuse-of-power controversy that brought down Park, which catalyzed frustrations over jobs and slowing growth.

They gave former rights lawyer Moon, of the Democratic Party, who backs engagement with the North, 41.4 percent support, according to the joint survey by three television stations.

On the square, freelancer Koh Eun-byul, 28, told AFP: “I am so happy because now there is hope for some meaningful change.”

National elections are public holidays in South Korea and preliminary figures showed a turnout of 77.2 percent — the highest for 20 years in a presidential poll.

With 40 percent of the vote counted, results showed Moon with a slightly smaller share than the poll forecast, but not enough to matter.

The 64-year-old — accused by his critics of being soft on the North — advocates dialogue to ease tensions and to bring it to negotiations. He is seen as favoring more independence in relations with the U.S., Seoul’s security guarantor with 28,500 troops in the country.

Their presence, he told reporters during the campaign, was “important not only to our own security but also to the global strategy of the U.S.”

The North has carried out two nuclear tests and a series of missile launches since the start of last year in its quest to develop a missile capable of delivering a nuclear warhead to the U.S. mainland.

Washington has said military action is an option, sending fears of conflict spiralling.

More recently President rump has softened his message, saying he would be “honored” to meet the North’s leader.

Moon also says he would be willing to visit Pyongyang to meet Kim and advocates resumption of some of the inter-Korean projects shuttered by his predecessors, including the Kaesong joint industrial zone.

In Seoul’s prosperous Seocho district, 72-year-old Dr. Chung Tae-Wan backed Moon’s conservative opponent Hong, telling AFP he did so because “security is the most important thing.”

But for many South Korean voters, corruption, slowing growth, unemployment and even air pollution from China top the list of concerns.

South Korea’s rapid growth from the 1970s to 1990s pulled a war-ravaged nation out of poverty but slowed as the economy matured, and unemployment among under-30s is now at a record 10 percent.

Frustration over widening inequality in wealth and opportunities fueled anger over Park’s scandal, which exposed the cosy and corrupt ties between regulators and powerful family-oriented conglomerates, known as chaebols, that have endured for decades.

Park is in custody awaiting trial over corruption for offering governmental favors to top businessmen — including Samsung heir Lee Jae-Yong — who allegedly bribed her secret confidante, Choi Soon-sil.

Moon, Ahn and other candidates promised to reform the chaebols, which dominate the economy and have long been criticized for operating with little scrutiny.

Another issue is relations with top trading partner Beijing, which imposed a series of measures seen as economic retaliation over the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system, THAAD, in the South.

In an election day editorial, the JoongAng daily said South Korea had been left “adrift” by the “acute division and lack of national leadership” stemming from the corruption scandal and Park’s impeachment.

The vote, it said, was a “great opportunity to put the troubled nation back on track.”