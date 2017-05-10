Australian senator becomes first to breast-feed in Parliament

A Greens senator has made Australian political history by becoming the first person to breast-feed a baby in the Houses of Parliament.

Larissa Waters returned to the upper house on Tuesday for the first time since giving birth to her second child, and brought her in for a feed during a vote.

“So proud that my daughter Alia is the first baby to be breastfed in the federal Parliament! We need more #women & parents in Parli,” she wrote on Twitter.

Being able to breast-feed in the chamber follows new rules introduced last year to create a more a “family-friendly” Parliament in the wake of what has been described as a “baby boom” among politicians.

Under previous rules, children were technically banned.

Labor frontbencher Katy Gallagher said the moment deserved to be acknowledged. “Women have been doing it in parliaments around the world. … It is great to see it is able to occur now in the Senate,” she told Sky News.

“Women are going to continue to have babies, and if they want to do their job and be at work and look after their baby … the reality is we are going to have to accommodate that.”